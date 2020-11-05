https://www.oann.com/france-says-its-faith-in-u-s-institutions-validating-vote-results/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-says-its-faith-in-u-s-institutions-validating-vote-results

November 5, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s foreign minister said on Thursday he had faith good sense would prevail in the U.S. election and that its strong democratic values would ensure the correct results.

“I have faith in U.S. institutions validating the results of the election,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

