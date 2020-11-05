http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XWaH7sCwIXY/

Josh Gad, also known as “Olaf” the snowman in Frozen 2, said that while he believes Joe Biden will win the White House, America has shown itself to be a “dangerously racist” and “pathetic” country.

“There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives,” Josh Gad wrote on Twitter, appearing to call the 68 million-plus Americans who’ve voted to re-election Donald Trump racist.

“But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes,” Gad concluded.

Josh Gad has been one of the more extreme, hate-filled members of the entertainment industry spewing hate on Twitter. The same day he was again seemingly calling half of the voters in America racist, the Beauty and the Beast star was also accusing President Donald Trump of trying to stage a “coup” by demanding that the elections be made fair and legal in several contentious battleground states.

Gad has accused Jewish Americans who support Trump of being Nazi sympathizers. In October, Josh Gad wrote, “Any of my fellow Jews who support Trump, just know that you are standing alongside these folks and this flag. You may tell yourself you support him for different reasons, but at the end of the day, his message resonates with NAZIS. That should be enough to walk away.”

President Donald Trump won 30.5 percent of the Jewish vote, according to election exit poll data from the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC). That represents a six-point increase from the 24 percent total Trump received in 2016 and is the best performance of any Republican candidate since the 1988 presidential election.

