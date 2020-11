https://www.oann.com/g20-finance-leaders-to-debate-debt-relief-on-nov-13-says-japans-aso/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=g20-finance-leaders-to-debate-debt-relief-on-nov-13-says-japans-aso

November 6, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Group of 20 finance leaders will discuss debt relief for emerging nations at their meeting on Nov. 13, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

“Fair burden among lenders is important” in addressing emerging nations’ debt woes, Aso told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

