In a divided race, it appears Twitter users all agreed on one thing Wednesday afternoon: The Gap picked a bad time to tweet about political harmony.

As Americans anxiously await results from the U.S. presidential election, the retailer posted a message on its Twitter account that reads, “The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.” The tweet features a zip-up hoodie with one red and one blue side coming together when zipped up.

Twitter users came together in response to the tweet, only to criticize the retailer for its bad timing.

“A GREAT example of why it’s smart to be paused on social right now,” said Twitter user Georgia Mayer.

Several users also implored Gap to “read the room,” as battleground states count votes in a tight presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“I don’t think a zipped hoodie is going to cut it when everyone is this tired, broke, and scared,” said user @patient9five7.

The New York Times business reporter Sapna Maheshwari tweeted that a Gap spokesperson told her “it was not a real hoodie for sale.”

“Sorry I’m not zipping myself to people who don’t believe I’m deserving of basic human rights,” wrote user @Allie_F.

Gap has since deleted the tweet. In a statement from USA TODAY, Gap said the intention of their Twitter post was to “show the power of unity.”

“It was just too soon for this message,” said Gap. “We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Representatives from Gap could not be immediately reached for comment.

