Bob Ley, the longtime stalwart of ESPN who retired in 2019 after four decades with the network, weighed in on the news that 300 people are being laid off and 200 open positions will not be filled:

Trying to remain objective and unemotional as I learn of the @espn team members laid off today. Not possible. Not as I see countless decades of journalistic experience, and expertise jettisoned. Just when we need it most. Enjoy the DIS stock price and your NFL football. — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) November 5, 2020

There are few people in the history of the network whose words would carry as much weight as Ley’s do. “From the day he started to almost 40 years later now, Bob Ley has been our conscience,” Chris Berman said of Ley in 2018.

