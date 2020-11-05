https://www.oann.com/gm-posts-stronger-than-expected-profit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gm-posts-stronger-than-expected-profit

November 5, 2020

By Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co <GM.N> on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States and a rebound in China sales, sending its shares higher in premarket trading.

The company also said it would generate cash flow of $7 billion to $9 billion during the second half of the year.

In a statement, Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company was “well positioned to meet rising customer demand.”

GM’s U.S. sales in the third quarter fell 10% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but results improved each month. In China, GM’s sales in the quarter rose 12%, its first quarterly sales growth in two years.

The Detroit automaker reported net income of $4 billion, or $2.78 a share for the reported quarter, compared with $2.35 billion, or $1.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned $2.83 a share, above the $1.38 a share expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s EBIT-adjusted margin jumped 6.5 points to 14.9% in the quarter, reflecting the strength of its high-margin pickups and SUVs.

GM shares jumped 5.5% to $37.19 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit and Rachit Vats in Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Anil D’Silva)

