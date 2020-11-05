https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/good-fight-president-donald-trump-not-plan-concede-even-biden-media-attempt-declare-victory-according-report/

A new report from CBS News is asserting that President Donald Trump does not plan to concede the election in the coming days, even if Joe Biden and the media attempt to declare victory.

There are currently lawsuits in multiple states over potential voter fraud that has taken place and ballots are still being tallied across the nation.

CBS News has learned that President Trump does not plan to concede even if Joe Biden declares victory in the coming days, @weijia reports https://t.co/igISEfbXCS pic.twitter.com/0KJPrdCeN6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2020

CBS attacked President Trump, repeatedly claiming that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud — essentially telling their viewers not to believe their lying eyes.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” President Trump asserted during a press conference on Thursday. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly.”

