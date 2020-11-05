https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-reclaims-house-seat-vacated-by-ex-republican-amash_3566604.html

The Michigan House seat vacated by independent Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.)—who quit the GOP last year and voted to impeach the president—has been reclaimed for the Republicans by Peter Meijer, a 32-year-old Iraq veteran. The race for Michigan’s 3rd District, which covers the city of Grand Rapids, was called by Decision Desk and The Associated Press for Meijer over his Democrat opponent Hillary Scholten. Meijer said that Scholten had called to congratulate him on his victory. “I likewise want to congratulate Hillary on running an incredibly strong and focused campaign,” he wrote in a statement. “We may differ in approach, but we share common ground in wanting to see West Michigan thrive.” Meijer thanked his supporters and said in a statement that he would work to end endless wars and to “ensure this republic lives up to the promise of our Founders.” Meijer pitched himself to voters as a “100 …

