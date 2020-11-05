https://www.newsmax.com/politics/martha-mcsally-fox-news-arizona-senate/2020/11/05/id/995476/

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., slammed Fox News for its decision late Tuesday night to call the contest for her Democrat challenger Mark Kelly, describing the projection as “premature.”

As of 1:48 a.m. EDT Wednesday, The Associated Press and other outlets still had not called the Senate race, according to The Washington Times. Kelly led McSally 54% to 46% with 76% of the vote counted.

Caroline Anderegg, a spokesperson for McSally, released a statement on Fox’s early call, saying, “We will continue to wait for votes to come in. This race is not over.

“Like Mark said, every vote should be counted. With one million votes to be counted and no Election Day results reported from Maricopa County, the decision to make a call at this point is irresponsible.”

Talking to supporters late Tuesday, Kelly, a former astronaut, said, “We’re going to be successful in this mission.”

President Donald Trump and his campaign were reportedly angry at Fox for projecting early that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden had won Arizona, flipping a state the GOP has won since 1996.

Conservative election night viewers, including those in the White House, were also frustrated with the network, causing them to change the channel to Newsmax TV and other outlets.

