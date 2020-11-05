http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cgr8kaYqK6E/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he will donate $500,000 to President Donald Trump’s legal fund and that Senate Republicans will receive a briefing from the Trump campaign on Saturday.

Graham said, “I’m going to donate $500,000 tonight to President Trump’s defense legal fund. … The allegations of wrongdoing are earth-shattering. It makes the…Carter Page warrant application look on the up and up. So, Senate Republicans are going to be briefed by the Trump campaign Saturday, and every Senate Republican and House Republican needs to get on television and tell this story.”

