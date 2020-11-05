https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/greatest-president-ever-president-trump-just-smashed-barack-obamas-time-record-votes-presidential-election/

It’s official – President Trump breaks the record for most votes received by a Presidential candidate in a Presidential campaign.

President Trump just crushed President Obama’s record for most votes in a Presidential Election.

In 2008 President Obama was recorded winning the election with 69,491,817 votes.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud

Tonight President Trump surpassed Obama’s record with 69,594,347 votes.

Joe Biden’s votes are in dispute so we are unable to determine how many legitimate votes Biden obtained in this years election.

It is clear that there are disputes of the votes recorded for Biden in many states including the 700,000 that were mass produced in Pennsylvania since election night.

Former President Barack Hussein Obama must be very upset to see more Americans voted for President Trump than voted for Obama.

Poor Barack. He will always be second to Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

