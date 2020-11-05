https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gun-toting-patriot-mark-robinson-becomes-first-black-lt-governor-in-north-carolina-history/
About The Author
Related Posts
Furious exodus to leave Paris before deadline…
October 30, 2020
Peter Strzok hired to teach at Georgetown…
October 18, 2020
In Missouri, telling the truth is racist…
October 11, 2020
Bins of ballots found in dumpster…
October 23, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy