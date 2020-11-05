https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/05/hard-hitting-journalism-jim-acosta-reporting-that-president-trump-is-in-the-oval-office-like-its-a-big-deal-accidentally-hilarious/

Well, thank goodness we have Jim Acosta around to report on where President Trump is this afternoon. Up next, Jim conquers the very difficult task of reporting when the president uses the restroom.

Not entirely sure why he felt like he needed to tweet this but he gave us, and most of Twitter, a good opportunity to point and laugh at him.

Trump is in the Oval Office this afternoon, a WH official confirms. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 5, 2020

Shew! That’s some hard-hitting journalism, Jim.

Thanks for doing your part.

I hear he had breakfast and took a dump too. Thanks for being on top of things Jimmy! — James Richards 🍸 (@PHCommando) November 5, 2020

Annnd this editor is dead now.

Thanks.

Why wouldn’t he be? — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) November 5, 2020

Wait, wait, wait, wait wait… Are you telling us… *takes a moment to breathe a few calming breaths* That the President of the United States… Is IN the White House.

*Face of stunned disbelief* The HELL you say!!!

*Points accusatory finger* — Politically Agnostic and Jaded (@joeleyare) November 5, 2020

Oh wow. You are stunningly bad at this. Stunningly. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 5, 2020

Isn’t that where he works? — ZanderFromNola (@ZanderFromNola) November 5, 2020

Right?

EL OH EL.

I’m sorry this is happening to you — air biscuit (@airbiscuit7) November 5, 2020

Atta boy, Jim.

@CNN: Scandal. Trump doing his job. This could be the

bombshell that we swore to you 3 dozen times in 4 years that would really, really be the one that was true. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) November 5, 2020

Dear Diary,

I tried to tell everyone Trump would refuse to leave office! — seegrean (@See_Grean) November 5, 2020

That’s the whole tweet? — Cashmeresay (@RummaTumTums) November 5, 2020

That’s it.

That’s the whole tweet.

And that’s the whole story.

Sad, right?

***

Related:

‘There is corruption at the HIGHEST level’: Registered Dem and poll watcher shares video with disturbing information about ballot counting in Philly

YIKES, claws OUT! AOC goes after ‘woman who lost her election’ Claire McCaskill who admits Democrats ‘left voters behind’

What SHE said: Sharyl Attkisson sums up the MESS that has been the 2020 Election in 1 perfect yet BRUTAL tweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

