The Steal Moves to Georgia —

Trump won Georgia on Tuesday night by tens of thousands of votes.

At the time — even if the outstanding ballots were counted Democrats would never win the state.

But that all changed since election day.

On Thursday morning they announced only 25,000 ballots were left to count.

That was at 6:20 AM.



Then by 8:00 AM THURSDAY MORNING the Georgia Secretary of State announced that 50,000 ballots were yet to be counted.

They just found 25,000-35,000 new ballots that need to be counted in 2.5 hours!

Between 6am and 8:30am… they found 25-35k more ballots in Georgia. https://t.co/YIBLtB6xlN — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 5, 2020

UPDATE: The Secretary of State’s Office says there are actually 50,000-60,000 uncounted ballots remaining as of 8:30 a.m., more than initially thought early this morning: https://t.co/27Al5xzlvc — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 5, 2020

