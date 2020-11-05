https://disrn.com/news/hillsong-nyc-pastor-carl-lentz-fired-over-breaches-of-trust-moral-failures

Last Updated Nov 5th, 2020 at 4:17 pm

Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz is no longer employed at the mega church, according to a statement released Wednesday by Hillsong’s founding pastor, Brian Houston.

“I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz,” Houston wrote in an email to church members.

The email also says Lentz’s termination came after “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Houston emphasized that the decision to terminate Lentz was carefully considered and deemed to be in the best interest of the people of Hillsong Church and of the Lentz family. He also thanked Lentz and his wife, Laura Lentz, for their service to the church and expressed confidence “that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside Hillsong Church.”

The letter did not go into specifics of Carl Lentz’s conduct, saying that would be inappropriate, and asked parishioners to refrain from “rumour, gossip, or slander.”

Services at Hillsong NYC will continue as normal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

