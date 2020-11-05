https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillsong-pastor-carl-lentz-fired-after-moral-failures

On Thursday, Lentz revealed in an Instagram post that he was “unfaithful” in his marriage.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” Lentz wrote in the post. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

In 2017, Lentz famously refused to condemn abortion as a sin when speaking on “The View” as the co-hosts pressed the question.

“So, it’s not a sin in your church to have an abortion?” host Joy Behar asked.

Lentz responded: “That’s the kind of conversation we would have finding out your story, where you’re from, what you believe. … I mean, God’s the judge. People have to live to their own convictions. That’s such a broad question, to me, I’m going higher. I want to sit with somebody and say, ‘What do you believe?’”

“So it’s not an open and shut case to you?” Behar asked.

“Some people would say it is,” Lentz responded. “To me, I’m trying to teach people who Jesus is first, and find out their story. Before I start picking and choosing what I think is sin in your life, I’d like to know your name.”

