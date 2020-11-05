https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/historian-and-cnn-analyst-calls-president-trumps-press-conference-really-rock-bottom/

If you thought election night was crazy, it was downright cozy compared to Thursday night, when President Trump held a press conference at the White House to allege voter fraud. Twitter has essentially melted down. Keith Olbermann is saying it’s necessary to remove, and arrest, Trump — TONIGHT — but we’re not devoting a post to it because he says something that stupid every day.

We can’t possibly get to everyone — as we reported, poor Dana Bash was literally shaking — but Princeton historian and CNN analyst Julian Zelizer is calling the press conference rock bottom compared to the other bad things from our past.

As a political historian, I’ve studied a lot of bad things from our past. This moment is really rock bottom. — Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) November 6, 2020

1860-61 was still a lot worse. — David A. Bell (@DavidAvromBell) November 6, 2020

pretty sure the president shitposting at a WH press briefing ranks somewhere below chattel slavery and the Indian Removal Act. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 6, 2020

Sorry Becket, the Princeton Historian/CNN analyst has spoken. This is definitely worse. https://t.co/e2Gq6qlCrb — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 6, 2020

No, this is clearly far worse than FDRs EO 9066 putting Japanese into interment camps — Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) November 6, 2020

Most of the 19th Century would like a word, Jules. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) November 6, 2020

Have you considered looking back further — Canned Food and Shotguns (@RhiannonOlivaw) November 6, 2020

What are some of the other bad things you studied Julian — nonvember podhoretz (@crookedroads770) November 6, 2020

List them though, I want to compare notes. — Finnegan’s Vape (@chrisryanhorner) November 6, 2020

Have you read about slavery — Brian 👁️ (@Lefty_Jew) November 6, 2020

America kidnapped our fellow man and kept and bred them as slaves from pre-1776 until 1865, but sure, a low energy press conference is “rock bottom” — Teddyward (@TeddyWardSF) November 6, 2020

I felt enslaved by that conference. Interned even. It was a Trail of Tears. The Alien and Sedition aspect was upsetting. It was like being nuked in Nagasaki. — The Dumb Money (@The_Dumb_Money) November 6, 2020

Yeah, this just squeaks by genocide for me. Strong agree. — Jordan Sorenson (@JoSore145) November 6, 2020

You should search “Civil War” on the political history search engine website — Libertari-ish (@Libersomethin) November 6, 2020

never before in history has an election been contested it’s unprecedented — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) November 6, 2020

How hard did you study — JIM👎 (@jtp2106) November 6, 2020

Did you miss a lot of classes? — Julia S. (@booktweeting) November 6, 2020

Historian and CNN Political Analyst are incompatible jobs. Which you’d know if you were good at either one of those things. https://t.co/bLgmika9mn — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 6, 2020

Thanks for your interest in our open political historian position. We’ve opted to go in another direction at this time. — Your Welcome Matt (@Matt_Baierl) November 6, 2020

This is the bottom? You are really an idiot — Enough (@EnoughPartisan) November 6, 2020

I just really cannot take the “Trump not accepting the results of this election is a low point in american history” pearl clutching from the people who still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 6, 2020

@SirajAHashmi ✍️✍️✍️ As a tweeter, I’ve studied a lot of bad tweets on Twitter. This tweet is really rock bottom. — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) November 6, 2020

Was it worse than when Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton?

