If you thought election night was crazy, it was downright cozy compared to Thursday night, when President Trump held a press conference at the White House to allege voter fraud. Twitter has essentially melted down. Keith Olbermann is saying it’s necessary to remove, and arrest, Trump — TONIGHT — but we’re not devoting a post to it because he says something that stupid every day.
We can’t possibly get to everyone — as we reported, poor Dana Bash was literally shaking — but Princeton historian and CNN analyst Julian Zelizer is calling the press conference rock bottom compared to the other bad things from our past.
As a political historian, I’ve studied a lot of bad things from our past. This moment is really rock bottom.
1860-61 was still a lot worse.
pretty sure the president shitposting at a WH press briefing ranks somewhere below chattel slavery and the Indian Removal Act.
No, this is clearly far worse than FDRs EO 9066 putting Japanese into interment camps
Most of the 19th Century would like a word, Jules.
Have you considered looking back further
What are some of the other bad things you studied Julian
List them though, I want to compare notes.
Have you read about slavery
America kidnapped our fellow man and kept and bred them as slaves from pre-1776 until 1865, but sure, a low energy press conference is “rock bottom”
I felt enslaved by that conference. Interned even. It was a Trail of Tears. The Alien and Sedition aspect was upsetting. It was like being nuked in Nagasaki.
Yeah, this just squeaks by genocide for me. Strong agree.
You should search “Civil War” on the political history search engine website
never before in history has an election been contested it’s unprecedented
How hard did you study
Did you miss a lot of classes?
Thanks for your interest in our open political historian position. We’ve opted to go in another direction at this time.
This is the bottom? You are really an idiot
I just really cannot take the “Trump not accepting the results of this election is a low point in american history” pearl clutching from the people who still haven’t accepted the results of the 2016 election.
Was it worse than when Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton?
