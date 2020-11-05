https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/05/2022-house-democrats-concerns-pelosi-caucus-call-election-abigail-spanberger/

Democrats in the House of Representatives reportedly voiced their concerns about the future of the party with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as they lost a number of seats they were hoping to win Tuesday night.

In a Thursday caucus call, several Democrats reportedly shared their concerns about the election results in the House, as Democrats did not expand their majority, losing many seats polls showed Democrats winning. Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal, saying Democrats should never say the word socialism again and that she almost lost her race because of the Defund the police movement.

“We lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again,” Spanberger reportedly said. Adding that the party needs “to get back to basics.” Spanberger then reportedly said that “if we run this race again we will get fucking torn apart again in 2022.”

Pelosi reportedly then disagreed with Spanberger’s comments, saying she is happy they kept a majority in the House: “We have a mandate!” Pelosi reportedly said before getting off the phone call.

Spanberger on the Dem caucus call: We lost races we shouldn’t have lost.

Defund police almost cost me my race bc of an attack ad.

Don’t say socialism ever again.

Need to get back to basics.

(Is yelling.) — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell reportedly was crying on the phone call, saying people can’t pronounce her name and mentioned people being mean to her on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘I’m Furious’: DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos Reportedly Blames Polls For Democrat Losses In The House)

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos reportedly slammed polls and turnout models as the reason Democrats did not do as well as expected. (RELATED: House Democrats Have Disaster Of A Night)