The House Freedom Caucus put out a statement Thursday afternoon urging elections officials to “count every legal vote.”

“The integrity of our elections is in grave jeopardy. Never before have vote counting officials shut down centers for no other reason than that the sitting president was winning,” the Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “In Michigan and Pennsylvania, they shut out all GOP legally qualified election count observers.”

House Freedom Caucus — Count Every Legal Vote pic.twitter.com/VeFjDe6HgT — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) November 5, 2020

One Michigan GOP poll watcher who got close enough to see part of the vote count in Detroit alleged ballot-counting fraud at the site in Detroit where the city’s absentee ballots are being counted, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

The caucus added in its statement that the media was also to blame for its “grossly inaccurate” public polling numbers that attempted “to convince the American people the Democrats had the election locked up.”

Much of the polling industry had a lot of explaining to do as well for making claims that completely missed the mark as votes are still being tallied in battleground states, and results are much closer than what analysts predicted pre-Election Day.

Still, the caucus reminded Americans not to give up hope and to “keep fighting.”

“President [Donald] Trump is working tirelessly to fight the massive levels of Democratic fraud and corruption which have now all but engulfed our once-sacred election process,” the statement continued. “May God continue to shed his grace on our wonderful nation, and may truth, decency, and democracy prevail in this time of widespread deceit. Count every legal vote.”

