https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/world-ignores-israels-humanitarian-support-gaza/

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) – It’s not on anybody’s radar these days, but the Israelis responsible for supplying Gaza with humanitarian aid quietly let it be known that while Gaza’s roughly two million residents suffer under the iron-fisted military rule of the Hamas terror group, Israel has continued supplying them with millions of tons of humanitarian aid.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit of the IDF is responsible for implementing and coordinating the civil and humanitarian policy in Judea and Samaria and handling contacts with the the Gaza Strip. COGAT coordinates the activities of Israeli government ministries and the IDF in relation to the Palestinian population with what in calls “an emphasis on the civilian components.”

Every week COGAT publishes statistics for the humanitarian aid that flows from Israel into Gaza daily via the Kerem Shalom border crossing near the southern end of the Gaza-Israel border. This week was no exception, even with worldwide attention focused on the U.S. elections and the recent historic news of Israel’s American-brokered peace treaties with the UAE and Bahrain.

Read the full story ›

The post How the world ignores Israel's humanitarian support for Gaza appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

