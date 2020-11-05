https://www.theblaze.com/news/hundreds-protest-phoenix-capital-trump
Dozens of pro-Trump protesters marched outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix after tension arose over the results from the presidential election.
Reporter Justin Lum of KSAZ-TV posted video of the peaceful demonstration on Wednesday.
NOW: @realDonaldTrump supporters have arrived at the State Capital, chanting "we love Trump" and "four more years."
Trump supporters waved American flags and Trump campaign signs while chanting “four more years,” in support of the re-election campaign.
Other video showed them chanting “shame on Fox!” which could have been in reference to controversy over the Fox News channel declaring Arizona a victory for Joe Biden.
Pro-Trump rally starting at Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. At least one guy wielding military-style rifle.
Protesters then marched to the Maricopa County Recorder’s building where officials were still counting the ballots from the election.
About 200 people now gathering in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department. #AZ2020
Outside the building, speakers encouraged Trump supporters and mocked the media.
Image Source: YouTube screenshot
Police officers guarded the front of the building to keep protesters out.
CNN’s senior national correspondent Kyung Lah said that some of the protesters were speaking about the “sharpiegate” controversy where Trump supporters were accusing poll workers of cancelling their votes.
Right wing activists are protesting outside the Maricopa County Elections Dept. Reminder— the county is counting th…
Reporter Briana Whitney of KPHO-TV described the protesters as an “extremist group,” without noting that at one point the entire group gathered in quiet prayer in order to seek after God’s plan whether or not Trump won the presidency.
Just walked out of the Maricopa County Elections Office to this where a large extremist group has re-gathered
At about the same time of the protests, Arizona officials released updated numbers of the vote count showing that Trump had gained on the advantage reported for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The updated numbers showed Biden only had 79,173 votes above Trump, down from his previously reported gap of 92,817 votes.
Steve Cortes, a senior Trump campaign official, argued that of the outstanding 605,000 votes in Arizona, the president should only have to garner 58% of those votes to win over Biden.
The actual math points to a Trump triumph in Arizona, here are the numbers.
Stay the course, patriots!
#ChalkTalk
Another update from Arizona’s election was expected on Wednesday evening.
Here’s a livestream media about the protest:
Phoenix, AZ Vote Fraud Protest
