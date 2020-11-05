https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/stand-president-trump-lindsey-graham-donate-500000-trumps-legal-fund-tonight-video/

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will donate $500,000 to President Trump’s legal fund tonight.

“I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump. He stood with me… Every Senate Republican and House Republican needs to get on television and tell this story..” Lindsey Graham said tonight during an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Lindsey Graham tells Hannity he’s donating $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense fund, then says, “I’ve been on your show. You’ve raised a ton of money for me.” pic.twitter.com/BnmBvO6490 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) won reelection this week against his well-funded Democrat opponent.

No doubt that Lindsey Graham got a boost this election season with President Trump on the ballot.

The GOP senate leadership has remained largely silent as Democrats steal the election.

Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham have publicly defended President Trump against the blatant theft and fraud taking place in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Freedom Caucus members in the House such as Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jody Hice, Paul Gosar and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have all publicly defended Trump this week.

