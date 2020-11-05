https://noqreport.com/2020/11/05/image-surfaces-of-poll-workers-in-philly-wearing-biden-2020-face-masks-while-on-the-job/

Throughout this election cycle, we’ve seen unprecedented levels of illegal—and often unhinged—activities among local, city, and state election officials. It isn’t just with the obvious challenges we’re seeing now with handling the ballots. Some of the crimes have been meaningless other than landing the accused in hot water.

Such seems to be the case with a pair of Philadelphia election workers who were caught on camera wearing “Biden 2020” face masks. It is unclear whether they were unaware that it is illegal or if they simply didn’t care based on their city being very left-leaning, but it’s inexcusable that such blatant bias was shown at a polling station. Social media users spoke out, including original poster Will Holliday:

Poll workers in Philly: pic.twitter.com/oll5vSGHj4 — Will Holliday (@Will_holliday1) November 5, 2020

Good thing the poll workers aren’t demonstrating any visible bias toward a candidate in a polling place, because that is a crime… https://t.co/xHoyQlDGr3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 5, 2020

But we can totally trust them guys. . . https://t.co/2yEmcXPqUP — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 5, 2020

Electioneering is illegal within a certain distance from a polling location. This is why there are not signs or attire reflecting a preference for a candidate allowed anywhere near them. But the two women in the picture appear to be disinterested that their crime is being saved for posterity. They may be smiling—it’s hard to tell with the face masks—and one is waving at the camera.

Pennsylvania may end up being the deciding state if President Trump can pull off wins in a few of the other remaining states. Philadelphia is one of the most Democrat-friendly cities in the nation.

Democrats have been bold with their actions throughout this election cycle. But that boldness has repercussions when one is caught. Based on the looks on their faces, it doesn’t seem like they care. With #TDS, nothing really matters to them.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

