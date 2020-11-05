https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ayatollah-ali-khamenei-voter-fraud-democracy/2020/11/05/id/995508

The leader of Iran mocked President Donald Trump and the U.S. elections process as votes continue to be counted amid claims of voter fraud.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted Wednesday:

“What a spectacle! One says this is the most fraudulent election in US history. Who says that? The president who is currently in office. His rival says Trump intends to rig the election! This is how #USElections & US democracy are.”

Khamenei gave similar remarks during a speech earlier this week, during which he said, “The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged U.S. election throughout history. Who says this? The sitting president who is arranging the elections himself. His opponent says Trump intends to widely cheat. This is American democracy.”

Trump has sued three states regarding their elections and vote-counting processes, saying fraud is occurring and that he will be the winner of Tuesday’s election that has yet to be decided. Democrat Joe Biden leads the race for 270 electoral votes, but he has yet to secure enough to claim victory.

