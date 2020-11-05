https://noqreport.com/2020/11/05/is-mainstream-media-fraudulently-trying-to-anoint-joe-biden-as-president/

As expected, the 2020 election is under attack by the corporate media, which appears to be illicitly anointing Joe Biden as president despite legal challenges from the Trump campaign over alleged voter fraud.

Even though President Trump was clearly ahead in most of the key swing states as of early this morning when he gave a modified acceptance speech from the White House, Americans woke up to learn that Biden is now suddenly and inexplicably ahead in many of those same states, according to the mainstream media.

Nobody can explain where all these extra votes mysteriously came from, and the numbers obviously do not add up. But CNN, MSNBC, and the rest are all going along with the narrative that millions more votes were found overnight, and all of them just so happened to be for Biden.

The Biden campaign was hardly shy in admitting prior to the election that its strategy would involve this type of fraud. The plan has long been to masquerade Biden around as president immediately after Election Day, despite no clear winner and ongoing legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

“We’re not really concerned about what Donald Trump says … we’re going to use our data, our understanding of where this is headed, and make sure that the vice president is addressing the American people,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters on Nov. 2.

In the not-too-distant future, many are expecting Biden to give an acceptance speech of his own, and the mainstream media will quickly jump on board by declaring him the winner, creating widespread confusion and unrest.

“This is how the coup is expected to take shape, with left-wing violence in the streets serving as the backdrop of this color revolution to oust a sitting president,” writes Shane Trejo for Big League Politics.

Election Integrity Partnership fueled propaganda against Trump, for Biden

Aiding in this attempted coup is the so-called Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), which has been actively distributing propaganda to suggest that Trump would lose the election and yet contest it, necessitating a “color revolution” to remove him from office.

Just like Shut Down D.C. is trying to do, the EIP has kept busy stoking the fires of unrest online, contending for the past several months that the Trump administration might have to be forcibly removed from the White House following a contested election.

The group falsely wrote in an online post that conservative pundits like Michelle Malkin and Jack Posobiec have partnered with “the Russians” to try to steal the election for Trump, even as it is now clear that the Democrats partnered with … whomever … to do precisely that in support of Biden.

The EIP has also been riling up its supporters to think that Trump’s rallies are “superspreader” events for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), also known as the Chinese Virus, even though there is no evidence to suggest that this was ever the case.

As you might expect, the EIP is connected to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, as well as Black Lives Matter (BLM), Antifa and presumably other far-left groups that are agitating members of the American public to the point that a second civil war could potentially break out across the streets of America.

“The Left is apparently attempting a vote steal in broad daylight and hope to get away with it,” Trejo adds about what is brewing right before our very eyes. “This irresponsible, treasonous gambit could result in widespread violence and perhaps an end to democracy.”

Sources for this article include:

