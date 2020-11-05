https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/begins-democrat-lawmakers-call-twitter-remove-us-president-trump-platform/

US Democrats are pushing Twitter to silence President Trump.

Democrats are FURIOUS that President Trump is fighting back after they have stolen the election from him on Tuesday night.

Democrats will no longer allow dissenting voices who challenge and shine a spotlight on their their criminal actions.

Right now, the President’s Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip. It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 4, 2020

FOX News reported:

Democratic lawmakers are urging Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account, suggesting none of his tweets should be posted until all ballots have been counted in the 2020 presidential election. The president, whose Twitter comments Wednesday complained about Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s lead among mail-in ballots and claimed victory for himself in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina before counting was finished, has been spreading “pure disinformation,” Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly said on the social media platform. “Suspend his account, @Twitter,” Connolly wrote. “Valid votes are being counted. This is America, not Russia.” Rhode Island’s Rep. David Cicilline said Trump’s Wednesday tweets were “a threat to our democracy.”

