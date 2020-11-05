https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/might-misleading-wow-twitter-censors-tweet-democrat-election-observer-calling-election-fraud-philly/

On Thursday a Democrat election observer in Philadelphia confessed on video that he witnessed corruption and fraud at the Philadelphia Convention Center where they were continuing to count ballots for the presidential election.

The man is obviously inside the convention center.

Twitter censored the tweet.

It was not an approved thought.

Absolutely NO REASON for Twitter to censor this video if not to aid and abet this. Americans are allowed to speak their minds and against what they view to be corruption and injustice by authorities. What is going on with us, folks? We going to round up dissidents next? https://t.co/xyR5arIQzF — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 5, 2020

Twitter will not allow any mention of voter fraud without a warning label.

Here is the video — until they take it down.

