https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-suga-says-revitalising-economy-is-governments-top-priority/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-suga-says-revitalising-economy-is-governments-top-priority

November 6, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that revitalising the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic remained his administration’s top priority.

He also told parliament that Japan’s alliance with the United States was a linchpin of its foreign and security policies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook