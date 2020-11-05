https://www.upliftingtoday.com/2020/11/joanna-gaines-reveals-what-it-was-like-to-film-reboot-of-fixer-upper-with-husband-chip-we-dusted-off-our-boots/

Joanna and Chip Gaines are preparing to star on the reboot of their beloved show “Fixer Upper,” which originally ran on HGTV for five seasons from 2013-2018. With the new version of the home renovation series set to premiere on the couple’s new cable network Magnolia in 2021, Joanna is speaking out to admit that when they first started filming the reboot, she and Chip were “a little rusty.”

“Getting back on camera, it was like, ‘What? Where do we look? What do we do?’” she told People Magazine. “But I think we’re starting to get the hang of it. It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0.”

Fox News reported that the Gaines’ announced plans for the reboot back in August.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” they said in a statement. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” Joanna and Chip added. “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Joanna explained that the new version of “Fixer Upper” will be different because it will feature their five children.

“We want to be smart when it comes to our kids,” she said.

“When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they’re a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them,” Joanna added. “But toward the end, I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We’ll see as much of the kids as they want to give us.”

