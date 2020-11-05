https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ballot-counting-electoral-college-270/2020/11/05/id/995623

Keep calm and patient, Democrat nominee Joe Biden says, once the ballot counting is done, he and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will be declared the victors.

“We continue to feel, senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand,” Biden said in a brief appearance Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. “We have no doubt, when the count is finished, Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.

“So, I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”

Biden reiterated his call for all votes to be counted, while President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to fight the casting of “illegal” ballots and contest the validity of the election.

“In America, the vote is sacred,” Biden’s brief remarks began. “It’s how people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one, not anything else chooses the president of the United States of America.

“So, each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going to see going through now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy’s sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.”

Biden remains just a few states from being declared the winner of 270 electoral college votes. Trump must win almost all of the remaining contested states to reach 270: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

