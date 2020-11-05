https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/journalism-is-dead-cnns-jim-acosta-asks-trump-if-hes-being-a-sore-loser-after-press-conference-video/

We told you earlier that President Trump’s comments about the ongoing disputes about late ballot counts in some states deeply troubled some people on CNN, including Dana Bash and Anderson Cooper. Meanwhile, a historian and CNN analyist also called Trump’s remarks “really rock bottom.”

Trump alleged voter fraud during his comments, and it clearly bothered CNN’s totally objective White House reporter Jim Acosta, who basically heckled Trump as he exited the room:

If this goes on much longer the Dem nominee might put that out as an ad tagged with “I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.”

Nor do they deserve any credibility. Also, we must have missed it when the totally objective CNN journo asked certain Democrats the same question:

What a hack.

