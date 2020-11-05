https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/journalism-is-dead-cnns-jim-acosta-asks-trump-if-hes-being-a-sore-loser-after-press-conference-video/

We told you earlier that President Trump’s comments about the ongoing disputes about late ballot counts in some states deeply troubled some people on CNN, including Dana Bash and Anderson Cooper. Meanwhile, a historian and CNN analyist also called Trump’s remarks “really rock bottom.”

Trump alleged voter fraud during his comments, and it clearly bothered CNN’s totally objective White House reporter Jim Acosta, who basically heckled Trump as he exited the room:

Jim @Acosta shouts “sore loser” at the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/4KUHsB6xzB — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) November 6, 2020

If this goes on much longer the Dem nominee might put that out as an ad tagged with “I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message.”

Acosta is classy. Took a page right out of Obama. — Why so Serious? (@BatmansMartini) November 6, 2020

Same guy that cries when Trump supporters chant CNN sucks. https://t.co/4FCgZxGzJ6 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 6, 2020

Well, that is condistant with the level of professionalism I have come to expect…. https://t.co/GiRnW65d2a — JR (@Justmyvoice21) November 6, 2020

The journalistic class really doesn’t understand how they’ve completely set their credibility on fire. They will get no benefit of the doubt, ever, from half the country. https://t.co/T5gEdUMtNQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2020

Nor do they deserve any credibility. Also, we must have missed it when the totally objective CNN journo asked certain Democrats the same question:

I missed when @Acosta asked Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams if they were sore losers all the times they bitched about stolen elections. They should revoke his credentials again. — Whatever (@DRussell76) November 6, 2020

What a hack.

