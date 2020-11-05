https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-reid-close-election-racism-anti-blackness

MSNBC host Joy Reid says that there’s a “great amount of racism and anti-blackness” in the United States as evidenced by the fact that the 2020 presidential election is so close.

What are the details?

As highlighted by The Hill, Reid said Wednesday that the amount of racism in the country is staggering, and the fact that the presidential election is so close is both “aggravating” and “disappointing.”

“I think partly because we knew the red wave was a thing, the red mirage, I should say, we all knew it was coming,” Reid told fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “In the moment, it’s aggravating. And I think partly, and I said this last night, I do think it’s because we’ve been reporting for five years, Rachel, about Russia … undermining our national security, the impeachment, the racism, the Nazis, all of it and then COVID laying on top of it, [it] felt like a repudiation was coming.”

Reid added that a lot of people also believe that political correctness is “some scheme to destroy white America.”

“I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its base, right?” she continued. “That there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, this idea that political correctness is some scheme to destroy white America, right? We know what this country is, but still part of you, I think part of your heart says, you know what, maybe the country’s going to pay off all of this pain, the children that were stolen with a repudiation. And as the night wore on and I realized and it sunk in, OK, that’s not happening, we are still who we thought, unfortunately.”

Reid said that on the whole, she’s vastly disappointed in the election, and in U.S. voters as a whole.

“It’s disappointing,” she admitted. “And I emerged from this disappointed.”

What else?

Reid took fire Wednesday after she referred to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence” — a clear nod to the racist term “Uncle Tom.”

In social media remarks, Reid addressed President Donald Trump’s insistence that he plans to take close races to the Supreme Court.

“If somehow they manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys expect Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?” Reid asked her followers. “No. It’s a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust they’ll do the right thing. … Now, so far, the courts have actually been pretty good. So we’ll see.”

Needless to say, Reid’s remarks didn’t go over well, and many of her fellow Twitter users called her out for what they said was blatant racism.

