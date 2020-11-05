https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/scotus-justice-alito-orders-pa-ballots-received-after-8-pm-election-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Justice Samuel Alito ordered Friday that any Pennsylvania ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day must be segregated and kept secure, and they must be counted separately.

Election officials were already supposed to be doing that with the late-arriving ballots, but now they are under a Supreme Court order to comply. According to Alito’s Order, “… neither the applicant (PA GOP) nor the Secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the Secretary’s guidance, which, it is alleged, is not legally binding on them.”

Alito ordered the state to reply by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

