https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa3db30e8e815112bc537f7
Hashim Thaci, a leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, says he is quitting ‘to protect integrity of presidency’….
President John Magufuli takes oath for a final five-year term as opposition calls for ‘endless peaceful demonstrations’….
Ricky Davies, 28, from Swansea, paid £25 to take Uber Eats to court over an ‘absolutely vile,’ KFC meal costing £20. He received £45 as a result, but says he would have paid £255 if needed….
Emmanuel Macron painted a picture of French lawless suburbs in which abused infants are kept away from children of the opposite sex in an open letter defending his stance against Islamic extremists….
Violent attacks increased by 50 percent in recent months even as Kabul negotiates with the Taliban, a US watchdog says….