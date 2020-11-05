https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/larry-schweikart-webinar-tonight-election-what-frontpage-editors/

The Freedom Center is proud to announce our exclusive new webinar series, “Teach-Ins for the Twenty-First Century.” Join us as some of the leading thinkers and pundits on the scene today discuss key issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing implications, confronting the Left, the jihad terror threat, and much, much more. Ask your own questions of our experts!

Join us Thursday night, Nov 5 at 7pm Eastern (4PM Pacific):

The Election: What Just Happened

Description: The presidential election of 2020 is certainly one of the most consequential in American history. In the run-up to the election, the renowned historian Larry Schweikart offered close analysis of polling data that received scant attention in the establishment media, but which turned out to more accurate than most of the better-known prognostications. In this Freedom Center webinar, Schweikart breaks down the election results, explaining how each candidate succeeded – and failed – in his objectives.

LARRY SCHWEIKART is the co-author, with Michael Allen, of the New York Times #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, now in its 31st printing, fourth edition, with a half-million copies in print. Patriot’s History remains the bestselling homeschool history textbook in America, and is featured in numerous college courses as an antidote to Howard Zinn’s People’s History. Schweikart’s other bestselling books include Seven Events that Made America, How Trump Won with Joel Pollak (completed before the 2016 election) and with David Dougherty, A Patriot’s History of the Modern World in two volumes. Reagan: the American President appeared in 2018.

