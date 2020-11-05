https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/liberal-media-abc-nbc-cbs-cut-away-president-trumps-presser-election-fraud-irregularities-accuse-lying-video/

President Donald Trump delivered remarks on Thursday evening on his current standing in the elections and reported fraud and irregularities in Democratic strongholds.

President Trump set election night records in his landslide victory. Then since the late hours in the morning on Wednesday Democrats in battleground states began dumping hundreds of thousands of tainted votes into the pool to gradually whittle away at the president’s leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

Trump had more votes and more minority votes than ANY REPUBLICAN in history.

Now Democrats are actively attempting to steal this election from the American people.

During the president’s press conference NBC, ABC and CBS cut away from his remarks and then accused him of lying to the American people.

They are openly censoring content to the American people.

God help us.

Video via Hannity:

