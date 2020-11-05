https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lieberman-gore-trump-election/2020/11/05/id/995602

President Donald Trump’s campaign has the right to take their case challenging state election outcomes to the courts, but if litigation doesn’t go his way, he should take lessons from how former Vice President Al Gore handled his eventual loss in the 2000 presidential election, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, his running mate, said Thursday.

“Let the judges decide, but most of all, as Al Gore did in 2000, it has got to end at some point for the good of the country,” Lieberman, who has endorsed Democrat nominee Joe Biden, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “You’ve got to have a transfer of power and pull together.”

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia over vote counting. Biden has been projected as the winner in Michigan, but calls have not yet been made in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Trump’s campaign has also called for a recount in Wisconsin after Biden was determined the apparent winner by several outlets.

The race between Gore and then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush came down to a thin vote margin in Florida, followed by a long legal battle over recount efforts. A month after Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a decision from Florida’s Supreme Court ordering a recount of the votes.

Bush took Florida by just 537 votes, giving him the electoral votes to win the White House.

Lieberman said Thursday that after the court’s decision, some of the Gore campaign’s lawyers wanted to end the battle, while others wanted to return to the Florida Supreme Court to ask it to implement the recount.

The Supreme Court decision was “very painful, shocking, disappointing,” Lieberman said, but Gore was concerned about drawing out the fight and conceded on Dec. 13, 2000, to Bush.

“I hope that the litigants, the candidates, the parties now, will remember that lesson. It’s a very strong one, from Al Gore really. I give him the credit,” Lieberman said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

