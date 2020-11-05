http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G7SyvmZa7j8/

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

9:25 AM: Georgia:

The state election team doing the counting tells me the updated number is 50,000-60,000 uncounted ballots statewide in GA https://t.co/fhB9Q8a4yf — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 5, 2020

8:55 AM: Georgia: CNN reporting there are around 50,000 ballots left to count.

8:30 AM: Georgia:

Good Thursday morning! As of 7:30 a.m., about 18,000 votes separate Trump and Biden. Today’s absentee file isn’t fully updated, so based on yesterday, there’s still potentially 50k ballots left (before provisionals, cures, military/overseas). Fulton has ~10k left. #gapol pic.twitter.com/c7350eC69A — stephen fowler covers Georgia’s election! (@stphnfwlr) November 5, 2020

8:15 AM: Georgia: Results expected around 11 AM:

Here’s our latest tally of how many absentee ballots remain – and where they are coming from. (Hint: Most are concentrated in highly populated areas, led by Fulton County in Atlanta and Chatham County in Savannah.) #gapol https://t.co/5ZVUn20Ydr — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 5, 2020

7:46 AM: Georgia:

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will provide an update at a press conference at 10:30AM — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 5, 2020

7:39 AM: Pennsylvania:

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro responds to President Trump declaring victory in PA: “It doesn’t work that way.” — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) November 5, 2020

6:55 AM:

There might be two melting pots bubbling away in America, not one. Contrary to the lazy narrative that minorities lean left, 2nd generation non-graduate Hispanics might be “assimilating to norms & culture of non-degree working class whites”https://t.co/wRemBZ8kLl — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 5, 2020

6:45 AM:

See which counties in the remaining battleground states have the most votes left to count. This graphic will update with the latest numbers. https://t.co/bCMxYWVP7O — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2020

6:35 AM: Pennsylvania:

Latest presidential results in #Philadelphia:

Clerks still need to count more than 115,000 additional mail-in ballots.

We’re expecting another update this morning on their progress. @6abc #ElectionResults https://t.co/AWTnAbrtyz pic.twitter.com/wejAn1FwWw — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) November 5, 2020

6:30 AM: Georgia: More results expected in the morning:

There are 7,500 votes left to count in Fulton County, per the election board. — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) November 5, 2020

Secretary of State Raffensperger is holding a press conference at 10:30am. I think by then, we’ll get a pretty good idea of where Georgia stands. — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) November 5, 2020

6:20 AM: Biden campaign also lawyering up for court challenges:

Biden’s team activated teams of attorneys in Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan in preparation for court battles. The campaign is gearing up for an onslaught of court challenges. https://t.co/KjcTCyORxj — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 5, 2020

6:10 AM: Arizona: More results expected tonight:

AZ Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 50.49% (1,469,341 votes)

Trump (R): 48.14% (1,400,951 votes) More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

Arizona numbers continue to point to a Trump win. Let’s go! https://t.co/bLqkt82JMl — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 5, 2020

Rachel Maddow’s reaction to realizing President Trump is on track to win Arizona: “Oh God!” pic.twitter.com/60KZ2sT8ja — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020

