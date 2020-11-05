http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G7SyvmZa7j8/

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

9:25 AM: Georgia:

8:55 AM: Georgia: CNN reporting there are around 50,000 ballots left to count.

8:30 AM: Georgia:

8:15 AM: Georgia: Results expected around 11 AM:

7:46 AM: Georgia:

7:39 AM: Pennsylvania:

6:55 AM:

6:45 AM:

6:35 AM: Pennsylvania:

6:30 AM: Georgia: More results expected in the morning:

6:20 AM: Biden campaign also lawyering up for court challenges:

6:10 AM: Arizona: More results expected tonight:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...