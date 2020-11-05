https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/local-journo-busts-nyt-reporter-for-spreading-fake-news-about-allegheny-county-pa-officials-taking-today-off-from-counting/

In today’s heightened atmosphere, a tweet like this from New York Times 2020 campaign reporter Trip Gabriel reporting that Allegheny County officials are taking the day off for “administrative work” is one that could blow up in a really big way, which is why it’s important to get the context 100% correct.

The proper context, however, is nowhere to be found:

For that, we need to turn to local journo Ryan Deto who explained what exactly is going on:

Maybe Twitter should censor this NYT journo for spreading fake news?

More here:

Gabriel did acknowledge the additional information, but 20 minutes later:

But because his first tweet is still up, it’s now going viral. He should delete it pronto.

***

