http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/NkGCeT3fA3A/looking-on-the-bright-side-2.php

As we sift through the results of this year’s election, there are lots of bright spots–holding the Senate, gaining seats (potentially a lot of seats) in the House, holding all state legislative assemblies. Another bright spot is that President Trump took 93% of the Republican vote, up from 90% in 2016. This far-left site headlines: “Lincoln Project ‘Epically Failed,’ Say Progressives as Trump Wins Bigger Share of Republican Voters Than in 2016.”

The Lincoln Project–perhaps the most egregiously mis-named group since the Lincoln Brigade of the Spanish Civil War–sought to draw out “Biden Republicans.” However:

“When polls during the summer showed that the strategy wasn’t working,” noted the Daily Poster early Wednesday morning, “galaxy brain Rahm Emanuel defended it to a national televised audience, insisting that 2020 would be ‘the year of the Biden Republican.’”

***

Sociologist Alex Vitale pointed out Wednesday morning on social media: “Turns out there were no ‘Biden Republicans.’”

Heh. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving group than the Lincoln Project, described by Commie Dreams as “the anti-Trump cash cow for veteran Republican consultants.” Via InstaPundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

