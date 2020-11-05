https://www.newsmax.com/politics/madison-cawthorn-newsmax-tv-trump-election/2020/11/05/id/995475/

President Donald Trump will most likely win North Carolina’s hotly contested election by “one or two percent,” Madison Cawthorn, who at 25 will be the youngest member of Congress after winning Tuesday in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District race, tells Newsmax TV.

“I have anecdotal evidence that you know, I think speaks even louder than empirical evidence of the motivation about the enthusiasm that people have for Donald Trump in this state,” the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” “I’ve gone all over the state helping a lot of North Carolina House members get elected, and I got to see the evidence of a strong Trump army that is willing to go out and vote for him.”

He added that, just as was seen in his own district in western North Carolina, voter turnout was much higher than expected statewide, and he believes Trump will end up winning the state’s electors and that the president will also pull out a win in Arizona.

Cawthorn said he doesn’t know when the race will be called in North Carolina because the state’s Board of Elections is “not the most friendly with Republicans.”

Meanwhile, about his own race and goals, Cawthorn said he thinks one of the main objectives all politicians should have at this point is to work to heal the nation’s partisan divide.

“I don’t necessarily think that means that we’re capitulating or giving up ground,” he said. “I think it may be that we’re not attacking the character of our opponents, rather, we’re attacking the content of their ideas.”

On policy, Cawthorn said he wants to be a champion for his district, where healthcare reform and infrastructure improvements are both needed.

Cawthorn said what surprised him about his win was the margin of the vote in the runoff to fill the seat that had been held by White House Cheif of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Polling had us ahead by maybe 3%, but you know what, I’ve decided polls are absolutely useless,” he said. “We pulled ahead by 12%, and I’m so happy about it. Polls are just a tool of the Washington establishment to manipulate the people, I think.”

