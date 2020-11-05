https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/madman-digs-canal-decades-bring-water-dry-indian-village/

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – Visionaries are often accused of being a little mad. Even by their wives. Such was the case of Laungi, a resident of India’s drought-blighted Gaya district in the eastern state of Bihar.

Loungi Bhuiya had become increasingly distraught as more and more farmers—including four of his own sons—left Kolithwa for greener pastures. Taking a leaf from Don Quixote, Bhuiyan was determined not only to dream an impossible dream but to make that dream come true by single-handedly bringing water to his village in hopes of transforming the barren land into arable acreage.

Inspired by the earlier exploits of “Mountain Man” Dashrath Manjh, who, with just a hammer and chisel, spent 22 years carving a road through the mountain near the village Gehlaur from 1960 to 1982, Bhuiya set out to dig an irrigation canal by hand to the closest water source in the Bangetha Hills.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

