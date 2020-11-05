https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/malls-turn-portable-igloos-virtual-visits-santa-claus/

(CNBC) – It’s an annual tradition for many families during the holidays: Packing the kids in the car and trekking them to the local mall to visit Santa for the chance to rattle off a holiday wish-list and snap a photo – one that might end up on the Christmas card.

But few kids will be sitting on Santa’s lap this holiday season, due to the precautionary measures that have been born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

A holiday tradition that dates back to the 1800s is being rethought by retailers, mall owners and the men and women who spend their holiday season playing the part of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

