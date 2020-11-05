https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-county-clerk-discovers-total-votes-counted-election-software-not-match-printed-tabulator-tapes/

So this is happening.

An election clerk in Michigan discovered that the total votes counted by election software DID NOT MATCH the printed tabulator tapes.

Again — the Michigan software used to count votes is putting out incorrect totals!

Wow!

TRENDING: WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area

WILX reported:

The Antrim County Clerk Office noticed some inaccuracies with posted unofficial results at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. They immediately reviewed the results. The Antrim County Clerk’s Office has been working around the clock to identify what caused the inaccuracies. The total votes that were counted by the election software did not match printed tabulator tapes. Official results were based upon the printed tabulator tapes. Therefore, the printed tabulated tapes from each precinct will be counted manually. The results will be deemed “official” once the independent board of canvassers verifies them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

