The an election-software glitch in Michigan’s Antrim County that had incorrectly directed votes Democratic presidential candidate to Joe Biden was fixed Friday, putting thousands of vote correctly into President Trump’s totals.

Election software had reportedly caused a significant number of votes to be allotted to the Democratic challenger in a county that has for years been reliably red. Biden in the presumed final count had originally led the county by around 3,000 votes; revised totals show that Trump won the county by around 2,500.

Addressing the alleged software glitch, Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox on Friday said during a press conference that “47 counties [in Michigan] use this same software in the same capacity.”

“These counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies,” she said.

