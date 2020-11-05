https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michigan-gop-johnjames-2020/2020/11/05/id/995655

Michigan Senate candidate John James, a Republican, is refusing to concede to incumbent Gary Peters until ”there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure the elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

”American citizens deserve to know that the democratic process has not been circumvented by the powerful or politically connected,” he wrote in a statement. ”While not everyone wins in an election, voters must be confident that the election was fair and honest.”

Peters, a first term Democrat, took the race by more than 1 percentage point after falling behind by double digits deep into Election Night.

The race between Peters, the first-term incumbent, and James, a businessman and veteran, was the most expensive Senate contest in Michigan history.

”It’s an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate,” Peters said in a statement Wednesday evening.

”To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward,” he said.

