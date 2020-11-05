https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-poll-watcher-ballots-turned-no-names/

(Above, Democrats in Michigan trying to cover up their crimes.)

With a governor like corrupt Democrat Gretchen Whitmer it comes as no surprise that Democrats would turn in ballots with no names on them.

This is exactly why Americans voted for President Trump in overwhelming numbers. Americans are tired of Democrat corruption. We want the swamp drained.

This morning its reported that in Michigan votes were ‘turned in’ with no name on them:

Ballots have been turned in with no names on them! pic.twitter.com/metDh2ItTz — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 5, 2020

Was this what was in the boxes carried into the Detroit poll counting area on Monday night?

Are the Democrats filling in names on these ballots as they count them?

Michigan is a great state but the Democrats in politics leading the state are crooks. Nothing is surprising with these people involved.

