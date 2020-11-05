https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/eyewitness-confirms-plan-backdate-ballots-count/

As ballots are being counted in the crucial battleground state of Michigan, a postal worker is alleging he was ordered to backdate late mail-in ballots to make them valid, according to a Project Veritas investigation.

“We were issued a directive this morning to collect any ballots we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, just outgoing mail in general, separate them at the end of the day so that they could hand stamp them with the previous day’s date,” the postal worker said. “Today is November 4th for clarification.”

The employee of the Traverse City Post Office identified his boss as Jonathan. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe called Jonathan to ask questions, but Jonathan hung up.

O’Keefe asked the whistleblower: “So, 8 p.m. election day, November 3rd, the court of appeals ruled ballots have to be received by that time. And what were you told?”

“To separate them today, so they can mark them with yesterday’s date and send them through the express system to wherever they needed to go,” he replied.

Asked what made him come forward, the whistleblower said: “That’s sketchy. I don’t like sketchy. It screams corruption. Also, knowing the post office’s leanings politically it didn’t seem quite right.”

See the Project Veritas video report:

BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted “Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE & put them through”#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits and joined in others alleging vote fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump long has argued mail-in voting opens the door to fraud, and the GOP has opposed its expansion by Democrats who insist it’s necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gateway Pundit has reported numerous instances of voter fraud in Michigan.

Workers at a Detroit absentee-ballot counting center on Wednesday covered their windows during vote counting, according to Fox News reporter Matt Finn, who described the situation as “heated.”

