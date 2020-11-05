https://hannity.com/media-room/money-for-nothing-dems-spent-315-million-to-decisively-lose-6-senate-races/

A scathing report from ‘The Week’ revealed troubling statistics for Democratic candidates going forward; showing the party raised $315 million to use on pivotal senate races but lost six of them by “decisive” margins.

“Democratic Senate candidates set fundraising record after fundraising record throughout 2020, bringing in a combined $315 million as they tried to flip races in Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas. But Democrats ended up losing all six of those races as of Wednesday, and in most cases, the results weren’t even close,” reports The Week.

“Democrat Jaime Harrison led the 2020 fundraising charge as he tried to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), bringing in a huge $107.5 million only to lose by about 14 points, early results indicate. Amy McGrath meanwhile brought in more than $88 million, but suffered an even bigger 20-point loss as she tried to oust Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Sara Gideon in Maine, Steve Bullock in Montana, and M.J. Hegar in Texas are projected to lose by smaller margins, but still failed to fulfill polls that predicted potential flips,” adds the website.

