https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/more-than-40000-provisional-ballots/
About The Author
Related Posts
Cuomo’s ballot mess…
September 30, 2020
MSM IS LYING — Here’s video proof that the Biden SUV tried to run the Trump truck off the road…
November 1, 2020
Fauci… 700 million vaccine doses by April
September 23, 2020
Elderly couple speaks out…
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy